Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

