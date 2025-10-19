Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

Starbucks stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

