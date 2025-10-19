Deere & Company $DE Holdings Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $458.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.60.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.