Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4%

LMT stock opened at $495.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.29.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

