Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,960 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.1% of Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after buying an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOE opened at $171.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

