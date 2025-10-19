WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.64.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

