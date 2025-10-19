Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $228.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $208.20 and a one year high of $271.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

