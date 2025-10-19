Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 187,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,192,000 after buying an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

