Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.6%

ISRG opened at $446.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.97 and its 200-day moving average is $495.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $536.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.