Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 118,535 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $35.13.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1857 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

