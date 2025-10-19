Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

