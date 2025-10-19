SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Acquired by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $55.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

