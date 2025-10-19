Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 71.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $46.17 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

