Head to Head Contrast: TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

TreeHouse Foods has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Mondelez International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TreeHouse Foods $3.35 billion 0.29 $26.90 million $0.39 49.79 Mondelez International $36.44 billion 2.22 $4.61 billion $2.73 22.88

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than TreeHouse Foods. Mondelez International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TreeHouse Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of TreeHouse Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TreeHouse Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TreeHouse Foods 0.62% 6.35% 2.45% Mondelez International 9.84% 15.35% 5.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TreeHouse Foods and Mondelez International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TreeHouse Foods 1 7 0 0 1.88 Mondelez International 1 7 13 0 2.57

TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $70.84, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given TreeHouse Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TreeHouse Foods is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Summary

Mondelez International beats TreeHouse Foods on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages. It also offers groceries comprising pickles, refrigerated dough, hot cereal, and cheese and puddings, as well as natural, organic, and gluten-free products. The company sells its products through various distribution channels, including retailers, foodservice distributors, food-away-from-home customers, refrigerated and frozen formats, and co-manufacturers, as well as industrial and export, which includes food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

