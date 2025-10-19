Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $23.01 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.