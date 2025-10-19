Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

