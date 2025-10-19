Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $253.32 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

