Kelman Lazarov Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $307.00 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.40 and a 12-month high of $311.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

