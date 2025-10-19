Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264,965 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 211,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 182,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.24.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

