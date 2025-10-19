Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

