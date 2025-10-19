Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after buying an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after buying an additional 106,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

