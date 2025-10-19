Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after acquiring an additional 991,563 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 480,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,286 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,898,000 after purchasing an additional 180,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VXF stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $214.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $191.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

