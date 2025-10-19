Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.72.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2%

ELV opened at $348.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.94 and a 200-day moving average of $355.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

