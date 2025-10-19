Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,473,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%
IJT opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $152.05.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
