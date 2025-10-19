Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $339.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.71. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $373.89.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.89%.

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.57.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

