Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

