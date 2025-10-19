376,531 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 376,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,709,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.19% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.92.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.69. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

