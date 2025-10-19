Schubert & Co Buys 19,303 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Schubert & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.3% of Schubert & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 303,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $37.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.