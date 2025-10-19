Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $374.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.