iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $711,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.