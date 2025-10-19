70,209 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,055,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $9,660,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $289.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.24 and its 200 day moving average is $274.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

