Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $67.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IWR stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

