Systelligence LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 164,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

