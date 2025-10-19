iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after buying an additional 533,545 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,965,000 after acquiring an additional 96,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after acquiring an additional 46,879 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

