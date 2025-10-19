Independence Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.38 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

