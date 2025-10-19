Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 101,965 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,639,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,965 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after acquiring an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 598,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 28.2%

BATS:DFIC opened at $32.88 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

