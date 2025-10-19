John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $282.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

