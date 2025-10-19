Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 32,398 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

