Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.