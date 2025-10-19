Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176,967 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,115,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $33,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.51 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

