Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

ADP opened at $281.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

