Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 504 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.0%

BATS:MTUM opened at $252.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.