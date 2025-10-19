Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,457 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

