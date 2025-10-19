Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

