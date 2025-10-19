Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $561.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.27.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

