Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $90.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

