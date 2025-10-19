Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.60.

CAT opened at $527.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock worth $25,559,300 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

