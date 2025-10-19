Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

