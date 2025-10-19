BKM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BKM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho boosted their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4%

S&P Global stock opened at $473.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.25. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.