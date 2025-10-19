Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Holdings Raised by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VO opened at $289.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

